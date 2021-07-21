USA threatens Turkey with new sanctions in case of purchasing weapons from Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States will impose additional unilateral sanctions on Turkey if it continues to acquire large military equipment and systems from Russia, ARMENPRESS reports Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland announced.
”We continue to oppose Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense systems. We have made it clear that new large-scale arms purchases from Russia will be followed by additional sanctions. Sales of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara by Washington and their joint production will remain suspended”, Nuland said.
Victoria Nuland announced that she and many members of the US administration did not understand why the NATO ally wanted to acquire Russian systems, jeopardizing everything, including the joint production of the new generation F-35 fighter jets.
Comments
David says
Nuland is a well-known “Neo-con” whose first priority is not the US but rather Israel, an ally of Azerbaijan, whose main ally is Turkey. And of course, they all hate Armenians.
Plus, the US has been *begging* Turkey for years to not purchase Russian weapons and that begging has had no effect because there is very little US muscle behind it.
The US is afraid of Turkey and Erdogan knows it.
Today, Nuland was asked by Sen. Menendez at a Senate hearing about Azerbaijan’s illegal use of mercenaries against Armenians.
Nuland refused to answer.
Menendez could have been a lot tougher. I wonder if he is the friend Armenian Americans think he is. I don’t think he is. He has demonstrated weakness. If senators want to go after a witness, they know how to do it.
Please don’t be fooled by these actions supposedly directed against Turkey and Azerbaijan. They’re smokescreens by Congress and the White House (under both Biden and Trump).
The top two Armenian American organizations are weak. They need to be told that.