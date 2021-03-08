US blocks delivery of Turkish helicopters to Pakistan

The United States prevented the supply of 30 Turkish-made ATAK helicopters to Pakistan, the Turkish President’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin noted, commenting on the consequences of US sanctions on the country over the purchase of Russian S-400s.

According to him, this will likely lead to the fact that the tender in question will go to China, and the United States will be the losers here, Bloomberg reported.

Kalin said that Turkey bought the S-400 because of the US position, which refused to supply Patriot air defense systems to Ankara on favorable terms.