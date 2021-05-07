United States imposes trading ban on Turkey’s ex-Halkbank executive

The U.S. Industry and Security Bureau on Wednesday ordered to deny export privileges to Turkey’s former Halkbank manager Hakan Atilla.

“From the date of this Order until May 16, 2028, Mehmet Hakan Atilla when acting for or on his behalf, his successors, assigns, employees, agents or representatives, may not, directly or indirectly, participate in any way in any transaction involving any commodity, software or technology exported or to be exported from the United States that is subject to the Regulations,” the Industry and Security Bureau said in a notice.

Atilla will be allowed to appeal the decision within 45 days, the bureau said.

The trial of Halkbank, where the Turkish state-owned lender faces charges of money laundering and U.S. sanctions evasion in favourite of Iran, will commence in May.

Halkbank was indicted last year for its role in circumventing U.S. sanctions against Iran between 2010 and 2016.

Former President Donald J. Trump attempted to get the Department of Justice to drop the case, as per the request of his personal friend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who “was completely focused on getting Halkbank out of the investigation and potential prosecution”, according to Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton.

Erdoğan “was constantly saying that the investigation should be settled or dismissed,” Bolton told German journal Der Spiegel on Wednesday.