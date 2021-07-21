UN Security Council considering possibility of issuing statement on Varosha

The UN Security Council on Wednesday might make a statement on the plans to change the status of Varosha during the session devoted to the current situation in Cyprus, and this is backed by Turkey. This is what Deputy Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations Brian Flynn told reporters today, TASS reported.

Asked if the UN Security Council will make a statement on the current situation around Varosha, he said the UN Security Council is currently working on the document, but didn’t clarify.

At the same time, the diplomat stated that Ireland is in favor of “sending a clear signal” regarding the inadmissibility of change of status in the region.