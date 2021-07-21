UN Security Council considering possibility of issuing statement on Varosha

The UN Security Council on Wednesday might make a statement on the plans to change the status of Varosha during the session devoted to the current situation in Cyprus, and this is backed by Turkey. This is what Deputy Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations Brian Flynn told reporters today, TASS reported.
Asked if the UN Security Council will make a statement on the current situation around Varosha, he said the UN Security Council is currently working on the document, but didn’t clarify.
At the same time, the diplomat stated that Ireland is in favor of “sending a clear signal” regarding the inadmissibility of change of status in the region.
Comments
Dave says
The UN should follow up on its 2020 letter to Turkey and Azerbaijan documenting their illegal use of terrorists (including ISIS and Al-Nusra) and mercenaries against Armenians.
Your members of Congress, including Senator Menendez, have not complained to the UN about this use of terrorists/mercenaries, nor have they held the White House or State Department accountable.
Here is the Gagrule article that explains it all (“Sanction the Axis of Mercenary and Terrorist Evil: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia”):
https://gagrule.net/sanction-the-axis-of-mercenary-and-terrorist-evil-azerbaijan-turkey-and-georgia/
It is the responsibility of the Armenian Assembly of America and the Armenian National Committee of America to press these issues, but they have not done so.
Armenian Americans, and all Americans, have been let down once again.