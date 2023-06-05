Turkish authorities, sticking to the policy of denying the genocide of the young Turks, try by all possible means to avoid condemning the crime committed and confronting their own history.

1915 On May 24, Great Britain, France, and Russia issued a joint statement on the displacement and massacres of the Armenian population under the Ottoman Empire, classifying them as crimes against humanity. The statement on holding the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide accountable has been its logical continuation since World War I right after. 1919 On January 25, within the Peace Assembly in Paris, the first international body in history examining war crimes, the Commission for Responsibility and Punishment of War Authors, was created, to find out World War I invaders and punish those who committed war crimes.

The Commission was also presented with a list of perpetrators of crimes against Armenians, where the main culprits included Enver, Jemal, and Talaat Pasha, who were recognized as responsible for crimes committed against war and humanity laws. The Commission, examining the numerous evidence obtained, claims that Turkey has committed during the war military men and women gross violations of rights which were against the laws and customs of war as well as the laws of humanity and those who are guilty of such violations should be prosecuted.

So the main architects of the Armenian Genocide Enver, Jemal and Talaat Pasha were recognized by the war crimes committed after WWI as war criminals and crimes against humanity laws.

Leaders and ministers of the Yeritturk Party and other persons involved in the implementation of the Armenian Genocide are found guilty and convicted by the national courts of imprisonment and/or death penalty during the Istanbul trials. K. Pol’s military instigator has found some of the top culprits, including Taleat, Jemal and Enver Pashas, guilty of dragging Turkey into war, organizing massacres and a host of other crimes, remotely punishing the latter to death.

In Ankara, the capital of chemists, the heroization of criminals began immediately. 1920 on August 5, the Turkish National Assembly (TAMJ) suspended its work for 10 minutes as Urfa Governor Nusret was executed on the same day. Later in 1923 On March 31, the TAMZ announced general amnesty for all those convicted by Ottoman military courts.

1926 On May 29, TAMZ begins to discuss a bill sent by the Turkish government, presented by Denizli MP Haydar Rushtu and supported by many MPs. The bill was titled “Providing real estate and land to families of state figures killed or otherwise persecuted by Armenian criminal committees the law on which it is: it is unanimously adopted by the TAMZ, officially published and entered into force in 1926 June 27 (law no. 882).

MEHMED TALEAT – TURKEY’S “NATIONAL PRESIDENT”

Mehmed Taleat is one of the main organizers of the Armenian Genocide. He was one of the heads of the Youth-Turkish Committee “Unity and Progress”. For his key role and activity in the Committee “Union and Progress” he was included in the Central Committee as a permanent member. Taleat 1909-1911 , 1913-1918 Occupied the Ottoman Empire Minister of Internal Affairs, then 1917-1918 The positions of the Great Vizir (Prime Minister).

As Minister of Internal Affairs and a member of the Central Committee, Taleat participated in the adoption of the decision on the destruction of the Armenian people, the development of the program, directly coordinated the execution of the genocide, in particular, supervised 1915 Arrests of Western Armenian intellectuals since April 24, the process of displacement of Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire, ordered the destruction of Armenians in the Middle East concentration camps, issued orders on deportation of Armenians and violent turbulence of Armenian children.

After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire in World War I and the ceasefire signed in Mudros, the Ottoman new government, seeking to show its separation from the previous regime and under political pressure of Great Britain, decided to prosecute members of the young Turkish government. 1921 On March 15, Taleat was shot by Soghomon Tehliryan in the framework of the “Nemesis” action. Tehliryan was released from the court hall by the verdict of the courtroom of the sworn detainees in Berlin.

Receiving the news of Taleat’s murder Mustafa Kemal, according to Turkish sources, was unable to control his tears, announced. “The country lost a great child, a great revolution organizer”. Turkish National Assembly 1926 By the law of June 27, Taleat has also declared a “national martyr”.

1943 Initially Nazi German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, hoping to secure Turkey’s support in World War II, stepped up the Turkish government’s request and privileged the transfer of the Taleat shrine. On February 25, it was convened in a special ceremony at the Istanbul Freedom Monument. Turkish Prime Minister Mehmed Shyukryu Sara was present at the state funeral. Choghlu and German ambassador to Turkey France von Pappen.

TALEATH GROWTH, HEROIZATION DEVELOPMENT IN SOCIAL, EDUCATIONAL, POLITICAL CONVINCES

The image of Taleat in public, political, educational and other environments is continuously glorified and heroized in republic of Turkey. For this purpose, a number of districts, avenues, streets, tree paths, mosques, schools, high schools, buildings, organizations and projects have been named after him. The desire is great, therefore we will mention a few. Several districts in Edirne, Istanbul, Zmyurnia, Kayseri, Tekirdagh were named after Taleat.

In Turkey, about four dozen avenues, streets and freeways in Istanbul, Ankara, Balqasir, Bursa, Edirney, Zmyurnia, Konya, Sakaria, Tekirdagh, Eskeishehir and so on.

Schools, colleges, mosques have been called in educational, religious and cultural spheres for the glorification and heroization of Taleat, strengthening its heroic image. about five mosques are named after him, most of which are in Istanbul and Ankara, including Ankara, Zmyurnia, Istanbul, Konya, Tekrirdagh, schools and colleges have been opened after him.

A number of medical and public institutions, cafes, mansions and residential houses in Istanbul and other cities were named after Taleat.

Organizations and projects have also been named after Taleat, in which there are unions engaged in anti-Armenian propaganda, denial of the Armenian Genocide. Especially note 2005 created “Taleat Pasha” committee. It can be described as an institution with anti-Armenian extremist and nationalist activities, which invests enormous resources in the context of Turkish denial of the Armenian Genocide. Although the slogan “Friendship but not racism” seems to be key to them, but one of the slogans applied parallel to it is “Armenian Genocide International “it’s all a fraud” That organization used great resources to prevent the events of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Mosques construction projects and projects have been named after Taleat (“Taleat Pasha Mosque Construction”, Istanbul-Esenyurt Municipality project, Ankara’s “Taleat Pasa Mosque Construction and Approval Union”)

Separate note also the song “Berlin-Taleat Pasha’s walk” (author: Yavuz Daloglu), which is also the anthem of one of the great initiatives to deny the Armenian Genocide.

NEWSPAPER: from the personal collection of Mihran Minasyan, the advisor of the Director of HSTI

