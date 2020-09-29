Turkey has used its air force against Armenia

The F-16 fighters belonging to the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey took off from Ganja Airport of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 29 at 10:30 am այր Turkish-made SU-25 այր Bayraktar ATS missile strikes on ground units of the Armed Forces. As reported by “Armenpress”, the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan made a note about this on her “Facebook” page.

“During this period, the RA Armed Forces was carrying out fire support tasks for the air defense units of the RA Armed Forces.

During the anti-aircraft warfare, the F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey wounded the SU-25 attacker of the RA Air Force in the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.

The pilot, unfortunately, died heroically.

“The F-16 multifunctional fighter of the Republic of Turkey, according to the objective control means, was located at a depth of 60 km, at an altitude of 8200 meters,” Stepanyan wrote.