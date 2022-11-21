The statements of the RA authorities are very contradictory. Aliev

We should have two ways: a process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including the issues related to the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan, Karabakh, from the perspective of rights and security,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated this.

“Yesterday I had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. We also talked about that. We clearly understand that there should be two ways, they should not be mixed together. However, Armenia’s statements are very contradictory.

They say that they recognize our territory and sovereignty. They not only say it, but also sign it in Prague and Sochi. It means the sovereignty of our entire territory. We all understand what sovereignty is. At the same time, they want to include issues related to the Armenian minority in Azerbaijan in the peace agreement. It will not happen,” Aliyev emphasized.