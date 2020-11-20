The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is important for Russia from the point of view of internal security. Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict from the point of view of Russia’s internal security. As reports “Armenpress” referring to “TASS”, the Russian President said this during a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh.



“For us, for Russia, such conflicts and their settlement are of special importance, for us they are not empty words, given that millions of Armenians and Azeris live in Russia,” Putin said.



The Russian President noted that Armenia and Azerbaijan have centuries-old ties with Russia.



“It has internal political standards for us, it is of great interest from the point of view of internal security, from the point of view of politics,” Putin concluded.

Share this...

Pinterest email Linkedin