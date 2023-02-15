THE ARMENIAN STUDIES PROGRAM AND THE ARMENIAN MUSEUM OF FRESNO PRESENT 66THE SHADOWS OF 1915

WITH AUTHOR DR. JERRY BURGER

IN A DISCUSSION WITH DR. ROBERT VARTABEDIAN,

EMERITUS PRESIDENT OF WESTERN MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY (ST. JOSEPH)

How long is the shadow of genocide? How does it affect the offspring

of the survivors? And how do survivors and their families retain a

JERRY BURGER

belief in justice when atrocities go unpunished? These are some of the

seed in Jerry Burger’s novel, The Shadows of 1915. The story takes place in Central California in 1953 where Armenian immigrants and their families live one generation removed from the 1915 murder of more than a million Armenians at the hands of the

Turkish government. An encounter between the sons of a genocide THE SHADOWS

characters to make difficult decisions that pit loyalty to family and community against personal and legal standards of right and wrong. It is a story about a displaced group of people and the consequences of real historic events that have rarely been examined in

fiction. It is also a story about culture, family, recovery from tragedy, and the nature of justice.

Jerry Burger is Professor

Psychology at Santa Clara University, where he was a member of the faculty from 1984 to 2018. He is an internationally recognized expert on the psychological processes that contribute to inhumane acts like atrocities and genocide. His research in this area was the subject of a New York Times editorial and was featured in a 60-minute broadcast of ABC News’ Primetime and in the Discovery Channel documentary, How Evil Are You? His

short stories have appeared in many literary magazines. His first novel, The Shadows of 1915, was published in 2019.

Friday, February 17, 2023, • 7:00PM

University Business Center • Alice Peters Auditorium • Fresno State

(5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno)

Free Admission. Free parking in Lot P6 near the UBC. PERMIT NOT REQUIRED.

Also streamed on YouTube on the Armenian Studies channel:

bit.Iv/armenianstudiesvoutube Dr. Jerry Burger’s book The Shadows of 1915

will be on sale at the lecture. For more information about upcoming events contact

