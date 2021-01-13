Putin briefs his co conspirator Erdogan on summit with Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the outcomes of his January 11 summit with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Citing the Kremlin press service, RIA Novosti reports that the Russian leader briefed his Turkish counterpart on the implementation of the November 9 trilateral ceasefire on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Erdogan, reportedly, expressed his support to Moscow’s mediation efforts in Karabakh peace, backing also the plan for coordinating the Russian and Turkish actions aimed ensuring economic development and “pursuing mutually beneficial regional projects”.

Also a special attention was paid to the trade turnover and the expansion of cooperation in the major areas of interest. The sides also discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, focusing, among other things, on the joint production and use of vaccines.