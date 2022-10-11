Pashinyan and Çavuşoğlu working hands in Hand To destroy the Armenian Diaspora, the survivors of the #ArmenianGenocide

Remember after the Pashinyan Turkish Revolution in 2018 the first order from Turkey was to close the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora, and Pashinyan did, and Pashinyan and Çavuşoğlu are now working hands in hand to do that…

Çavuşoğlu: “We established a TR-American National Steering Committee in the USA. Very effective work was started against the slanders of the ARM Diaspora against our country. In France, where 800 thousand Turks live, we can be more influential in politics”