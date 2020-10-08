Pakistani and Afghan jihadists join Azerbaijan

Two groups of Pakistani and Afghan activists move to Azerbaijan. This information was reported by wargonzo sources in Istanbul, who were the first to report the presence of Syrian mercenaries in Azerbaijan. The information has been confirmed.

So, in addition to Naryshkin’s statement, they confirm the following: Besides the Syrian “jihadists”, Baku will involve up to 1,000 militants from Central Asia on the Karabakh front for military action.

We are talking about mercenaries from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Besides Turkey, Baku has close military ties with Islamabad. Azerbaijan buys arms from Pakistan, military specialists in a separate region.

In turn, the source in Istanbul explains the transfer of these militants by the fact that the Azerbaijani army is unable to overcome the fierce battles, which often lead to hand-to-hand combat. There is no motivation. There are other “jihadists” who are prepared to die for their extreme religious beliefs.

In addition, misunderstandings arose between Aliev and Erdogan. Aliyev did not keep his promise to the Turkish president to end the war with a blitzkrieg (lightning war).

by Jean Eckian on Wednesday October 7, 2020

