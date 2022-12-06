Netflix portrays Turkey’s eastern provinces as ‘Armenia’

A map that appeared in the first part of the series “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” broadcast on Netflix, in which the eastern provinces of Turkey were portrayed as “Armenia.”
This caused quite a stir in Turkey, and many Turkish media called this “shameful.”
Comments
Ara Arakelian says
Turkey’s eastern provinces as ‘Armenia’ is true! They have to learn the history of the past, enough of listening they’re Government’s lies! The Turkish media have to understand this, Turkey’s eastern provinces are ‘Armenia’
Tom says
For once Netflix is correct.