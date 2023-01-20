Mirzoyan and Pashinyan help Aliyev to make the enslavement of Artsakh look legal

Avetis Babajanyan

A few days ago, Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and emphasized the importance of sending a UN fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor. Mirzoyan’s superior, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

is constantly talking about sending a fact-finding mission of the ILO, OSCE or other international structures to the Lachin Corridor. Why do they attach so much importance to the mission of the fact-finding mission, or what should be the result of that mission? The Lachin Corridor should be opened, and the people of Artsakh should travel through it unhindered, or should they invite a fact-finding mission to record that there is no illegal norm in the actions of the Azerbaijanis that violate international law, on the contrary, the demands of the people of Artsakh are disproportionately large and contrary to international law?

Nikol Pashinyan, signing the Prague protocol on October 7, recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. If Pashinyan’s government recognizes Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Artsakh, it means that it recognizes Azerbaijan’s right to force the people of Artsakh to live within the framework of Azerbaijan’s Constitution and laws. The UN and, as Pashinyan says, all countries recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, therefore they consider Azerbaijan’s actions both in the Lachin Corridor and in other territories of Artsakh as an internal issue of that country.

Azerbaijan does not declare that it aims to force the people of Artsakh either to accept Azerbaijani citizenship or to leave the territory of Artsakh, which Pashinyan recognized as part of Azerbaijan, by threatening them with starvation. Azerbaijan says: I have the right to control the exploitation of mines in my territory, to control the movement of people and goods in the territory of my country. Can any country or international organization dispute or oppose these demands of Azerbaijan?

Any UN or OSCE fact-finding mission, visiting the Lachin Corridor, what should it record, what violation of international law should it see to force Azerbaijan to open it? Citizens of Azerbaijan stand along the corridor and demand that the mines located in the territory of Azerbaijan be operated taking into account the environmental norms of their country. The authorities of Azerbaijan insist that the export of ore or concentrate from their country should be done only with their permission and control.

It turns out that Nikol Pashinyan and Ararat Mirzoyan are inviting a fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor in order for them to record that all the demands of Azerbaijan are legal, that Azerbaijan is acting not only within its domestic but also international legislation. As soon as the international structures and the so-called observation-fact-gathering missions record something like this, Pashinyan and Mirzoyan can calmly say that it is not Azerbaijan that makes illegal demands to the people of Artsakh, but the people of Artsakh make unrealizable demands outside of international law, which the Armenian authorities are capable of not supported.

How strong is Mirzoyan to go against international law, especially since according to the Constitution of Armenia, international law takes precedence over domestic legislation?

Simply put, Mirzoyan asks Guterres to send an observation mission to the Lachin Corridor, which will explain to the people of Artsakh that not only Azerbaijan is against them, but also the entire international community, international legislation. Now what can poor Armenia and its pathetic authorities do, they can’t go against the entire international community and the international law created for decades, can they? So, let the people of Artsakh quietly submit to Azerbaijan’s demands and, as Pashinyan says, start a dialogue with Azerbaijan to discuss the terms of capitulation. He himself has a successful experience of this, let the people of Artsakh follow the path he opened.

It’s just that the people of Artsakh and the authorities of Artsakh put Pashinyan and his subordinate Mirzoyan in a very bad situation and refuse to recognize the international law that imposes their Azeri slavery and destruction. In fact, international law protects nations that fight for their right to live freely. Before Pashinyan came to power, international law recognized the right of Artsakh citizens to live freely and manage their own destiny independently, as evidenced by the negotiations conducted within the framework of the OSCE Minsk. It is not the international law that forces the people of Artsakh to accept Azerbaijani citizenship and live under Azerbaijan, but the Pashinyan-Aliyev couple. They just want to do everything to show that their policy of enslaving the people of Artsakh is carried out within the framework of international law, and there is no alternative to it. And that there is an alternative, and what that alternative is, is known to everyone since September 2020 and something before that.

