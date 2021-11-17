Mass media: Rustam Muradov bringing bodies of Armenian soldiers to Yerevan

On the evening of November 17, Deputy Commander of the Troops of the Southern Military Okrug of Russia, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov will arrive in Yerevan from Baku. According to Azerbaijan’s pro-government Caliber, the bodies of Armenian soldiers killed during the border clashes are in the plane.

According to Sputnik Armenia, there are no captives aboard the plane.

The source reports that Muradov will hold negotiations with the sides to develop a mechanism to prevent armed incidents [settlement of the situation beyond the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border].

On Nov. 16, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another provocation by attacking the Armenian military posts in the eastern direction [on Mount Tsitsernakar of Syunik Province]. There were local battles through the use of artillery, armored vehicles and firearms of various calibers. On Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. the military clashes were stopped in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border through the mediation of the Russian side.