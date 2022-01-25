Karmir Shouka residents block Azerbaijani convoy’s way

Today, on January 25, the residents of the Karmir Shouka in the Martuni region of Artsakh closed the main road of the village for some time in order to stop the line of Azerbaijani cars, the Artsakh NA Deputy Metakse Hakobyan told NEWS.am.

As Hakobyan said, the residents demanded that the Azerbaijanis inform them in advance when they were going to cross the road in convoy.

In addition, residents complain that Azerbaijanis regularly seize animals and do not return them.

Azerbaijani side regularly resorts to provocations, often shots are fired in the direction of the village, insults are uttered against the residents.

The deputy said that the residents also formed a detachment for the self-defense of the village.

We were informed that the road had already been opened by the residents and a convoy of Azerbaijani cars accompanied by Russian peacekeepers had passed.

