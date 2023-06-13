In the early 1920s, the Armenian Genocide to justice, in what has become known as “Operation Nemesis.”

On Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Educational Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center will host a lecture on “Operation Nemesis and Its Importance,” presented by attorney Garo Madenlian. The presentation will begin at 7:30 pm Pacific Time at Crescenta Valley Youth Center located at 2633 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.



In the early 1920s, Tehlirian, Torlakian, Yerganian, Shiragian, and many others took action and brought the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide to justice, in what has become known as “Operation Nemesis.”



When some of the details of Operation Nemesis were made public in the 1980s, it became clear that the ARF World Congress made the bold and daring decision to organize the missions with its vast network spanning the globe, specifically across the Atlantic. These missions were accomplished with much hard work and sacrifice, becoming a beacon of hope that uplifted a battered people who remain ready to stand up and continue the struggle for justice, even today. The talk will be accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation.



“Our organization had no extermination plan. It inflicted punishment on individuals who had been tried in absentia and found guilty of mass murder.” – Arshavir Shiragian



Attorney Garo R. Madenlian was a longtime member of the Montebello Vahan Cardashian AYF Juniors and Senior chapters, and later served as their advisor and on the AYF Central Executive. He joined the ARF in 1988 as a member of the ARF Shant Student Association, and has served on local ARF bodies including Dro Gomideh in Montebello and Armen Karo Gomideh in Orange County, acting as their respective Chairman for a number of years. Madenlian has also served on the ARF Western USA Central Committee and participated in the most recent ARF World Congress and multiple ARF world conferences. Additionally, he was a member of local ANCA chapters in Montebello and Orange County, and served on the ANCA Western Region Board for many years.



Professionally, Madenlian is currently a practicing attorney and partner with Kevorkian & Madenlian Law Offices in Costa Mesa. He was formerly a Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino County.



The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Please reserve the date and time by attending the meeting.



Below is the YouTube video presentation on ” Strengthening the Armenian Village Through Deep Engagement” presented by Aida and Asbed Pogharian at the Crescenta Valley Youth Center in Montrose, California on Sunday, May 18, 2023.



The video will be available soon.

