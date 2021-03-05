Egypt’s FM discuss Turkish intervention in Arab affairs during Arab League ministerial meeting

CAIRO – 3 March 2021: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry chaired Wednesday a ministerial meeting discussing Turkish interference in the internal affairs of the Arab countries, on the sidelines of the 155th session of the Arab League ministerial council.

Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine agreed upon the importance of continuing to work during the coming period in order to create an environment conducive to serious and constructive negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties.

The discussions aimed to end the current stalemate, and seek to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This came during the consultative meeting held today, Wednesday, by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi, and Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Al-Maliki, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tahrir Palace, in Cairo.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the three ministers commended at the beginning of the meeting the concrete developments in the areas of cooperation, and the sincere desire to advance the relations between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine in various fields.

Hafez said that the ministers stressed the importance of building on the momentum witnessed in the last period aimed at moving the peace process issue on several tracks, and” they praised the outcomes of the last meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the ministerial level in its extraordinary session, and the important decisions that emerged from it,” as they expressed their aspiration for the effective involvement of the concerned international parties in the peace process issue.

The spokesman added that the ministers stressed the need to stop all Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, as they explained that the settlement operations undermine the chances of reaching a two-state solution.

For his part, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry expressed Egypt’s support for all the steps taken by the Palestinian leadership to make the Palestinian dialogue a success, and the aspiration for the upcoming elections to contribute to ending the Palestinian division file.