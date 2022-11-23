Edmon Marukyan, Biden, Zelensky, and There are many “Khurda” and “Khurda” politicians in Armenia.

Edik Andreasyan,

There are many “Khurda” and “Khurda” politicians in Armenia. As a rule, they are Nicole’s “friends”. Nicole, when things are bad, usually talks through their lips. This is the last stage of using these figures. After that, for all the “golden calves” and the sons of Lieutenant Schmidt, the search for Rio de Janeiro and the plate with the blue border begins…

Perhaps a question arose as to what Edmon Marukyan’s name has to do with the title of this article. Absolutely no connection. It’s just that Nicole spoke through her lips this time. A couple of days ago, he spoke through Arman Babajanyan’s lips and scolded our two Catholicos, who, fear, fear, fear, did not bless the efforts of the donors of the All-Armenian Fund, which is why no money is collected. Is anyone interested in where Arman Babajanyan is? If you don’t care about this “Khurda” question, I do. On some occasion, he flashed in the USA with a new shape to his beard and chic clothes. Has it returned – I have no information.

And what did Nikol say with Edmon Marukyan’s mouth, which was found in the latter’s Twitter account? Edmon wrote: “Our mornings begin with information about Azerbaijan’s daily attacks on democratic Armenia. With these attacks, Azerbaijan offers “peace” to Armenia. The international community silently follows this absurdity. There is nothing to say…” There are at least three important records in this little thought. Firstly, the war is not over, secondly, the era of peace is no more, and thirdly, Armenia and the Armenian people are not a burden to the international community… There really is nothing to say. But if we draw the correct conclusions from Edmon Marukyan’s post, then we should stand up and give a shout out to the current RA authorities.

Recently, the pages of the world press have been flooded with articles, the authors of which talk about the need to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky disagrees. He is persuaded by NATO, European leaders turn to him, even Biden, but Zelensky, putting both feet in one shoe, wants money, weapons and more money to continue the war. He does not even notice that the war has entered a completely new phase, that it is turning into a process of dividing Ukraine. What will Zelensky do when Poland, already a member of NATO, enters Western Ukraine as a claimant, as Vladimir Putin hinted at before launching a special operation against that republic “in the name of Lenin”?

And here, through the lips of National Interest, Biden writes that Washington was disappointed by the statements of Vladimir Zelensky, who blamed Russia for what happened (missiles falling on the territory of Poland, Ed. A.), although the USA admitted that the missile was Ukrainian. “Kiev’s persistent behavior regarding the launch of the missile has caused disappointment and indignation not only among American conservatives, but also among the White House and other NATO partners,” the article states. After all this, there is no doubt that the negotiations between Russia and the West on the issue of Ukraine are not behind the mountains. By the way, exactly such negotiations as the negotiations on the issue of Armenia are without the participation of Armenia. Ukraine is on the table there. Now leave football and compare the “notes” of Edmon Marukyan and Joe Biden about

And in this situation, when the CSTO assembly is going on in Yerevan, and Azerbaijan continues to shoot, Konstantin Kosachev, the vice-chairman of the Federation Council of the RF Federal Assembly, tells us in quite a common language. “The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in my opinion, does not concern CSTO jurisdiction. Each of the member countries of the organization independently decides its attitude towards it. As for Russia, it is known that we support the settlement in the most sincere way. Moreover, our efforts are equally demanded by both this and the other side. It cannot be otherwise, the situation can develop only in that way.” What happens? In fact, the CSTO acts jointly in Kazakhstan, because other CSTO member states thought the same way about this matter, and here, in the case of Armenia, when the fact of external aggression on our country is clear, the CSTO states have started to separate, each of them to think in their own way? This comment of Kosachev is definitely nonsense, but here is the first part of his speech that gives reason to think: the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not a matter of CSTO jurisdiction. He wants to say that there is no need to have any expectations from Belarus or Kazakhstan, this issue is exclusively under the jurisdiction of Russia and will be settled in the way and to the extent that Russia is able to do it, naturally, based on its interests.

The question arises: why did the RA authorities “fly” in the face of the CSTO, just as the government of Ukraine is flying in the face of NATO today, demanding help and support? There is only one answer: Volodymyr Zelensky and Nikol Pashinyan are trying to save their face by “appointing” the culprits for defeats and territorial losses all over the world. And what would Nikol and Zelensky know, that the world is playing its own game, and the world’s powerful are not the dwarfs? Just yesterday, it seemed to them that the world revolved around them, and they did not notice how the game entered a decisive stage, and the primitive moment of dividing the lands arrived. this to me, this to you, this to me, this to you… As Edmon Marukyan would say, there is really nothing to say…

