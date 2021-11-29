CSTO members and Iran congratulate Azerbaijan on “liberation of occupied territories” in Ashgabat declaration

Following the results of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, the leaders of the member states and governments adopted a final declaration entitled “Ashgabat Consensus on Action”. The document is so important for the Armenian side that there are provisions related to the 44-day Artsakh war, and the member states of the organization congratulate Azerbaijan on its victory in the war.

It should be noted that the members of this organization are Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan. The document, in particular, states: “We congratulate the Government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the liberation of the occupied territories and the restoration of their territorial integrity. We firmly believe that such developments will pave the way for lasting peace and economic prosperity in the region through the establishment of good-neighborly relations.” In addition, the member states of the organization are called upon to study the possibilities of investing in rehabilitation and reconstruction programs in the “liberated territories of Azerbaijan”.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, countries in the Economic (EEU) and Security (CSTO) alliance with Armenia and considered a treaty ally, congratulate Azerbaijan on “the restoration of territorial integrity.” These countries are joined by our southern neighbor Iran. It should be added that earlier Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan had already congratulated Azerbaijan on the so-called “Victory Day” at the level of presidents and foreign ministers.