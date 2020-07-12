fbpx

Breaking News: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reports 2 victims and 5 wounded

Two Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and five others were wounded in an incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said that on July 12, at around 12:30 pm, servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces attempted to violate the RA state border in the direction of Tavush by a UAZ car. “After the warning of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani servicemen left their UAZ car and returned to their positions. At 1 p.m. On the 45th, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces repeated their attempt to occupy the border post of the Armenian Armed Forces, using artillery fire, but were suppressed by the Armenian side, suffering losses and retreating, “Stepanyan said, adding that there were no casualties on the Armenian side.

