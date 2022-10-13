fbpx

Breaking News: Erdogan demanded that Pashinyan renounce international recognition of the #ArmenianGenocide and open the “Zangezur corridor.”

Armenian Turkish relations are supposed to be unconditional yet Turkish media reports details of Erdogan and Pashinyan meeting

Turkish portal Al-Monitor reported details of the meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

According to the source, Pashinyan asked Erdogan for support regarding the release of Armenian prisoners of war and the demarcation of borders.

According to Al Monitor, Erdogan, for his part, demanded that Pashinyan renounce international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and open the “Zangezur corridor.”

