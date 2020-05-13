Armenian PM walking in Yerevan: Protesters and citizens approach him

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is walking in the park of the Republic Square. The citizens protesting in front of the Central Bank approached him, the PM said he would study their loans issue.
Several other citizens approached the PM without masks and without preserving social distancing, for which Pashinyan reprimanded.
Comments
Dr.Hermon Mihranian says
If Pashinyan with his wring policy. Remains in power Armenia will be destroyed forever. Since Pashinyan took power no posorive change happened. His sole work is to eliminate his opponents. He is Soros puppet. Meantime Pashinyan is also trying to destroy the Armenian Church too. Change must come for Pashinyan to step down.