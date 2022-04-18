Armenian from the suburbs of Athens Demonstration in front of the Turkish Embassy

Azator On the evening of Saturday, April 16, 2022, in front of the Armenian Genocide Memorial of Nea Zmirni, an Armenian from the suburbs of Athens,

a solemn ceremony was held by Armenian mourners and a prayer of thanksgiving in memory of the consecrated victims of the Armenian Genocide. After the ceremony in front of the Armenian monument in Nea Zmirni, the people headed to the central Syntagma Square in Athens, where the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Young. Our young people and teenagers were already waiting for our compatriots in front of the union information booth to launch a protest march and demonstration at the Turkish Embassy. The crowd of more than a thousand people set off under the leadership of the ARF.

The members of the youth union, who were holding a large tricolor, presented an impressive scene during the whole march. The ARF followed. Young. The members of the union with large posters and tricolor flags, followed by the people. Throughout the march, slogans condemning the aggression of Turkey and Azerbaijan, calls for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and calls condemning the Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh were heard from the loudspeakers, which our youth and people unanimously shouted in unison. Friends of the Armenian National Committee (ANC) took control of the march, and significant police forces followed and monitored the march. It should be noted that journalists and photographers from Greek and foreign media followed the demonstration and responded to the demanding speeches of the Greek-Armenians.

The crowd marched in front of Rigilis Square, a few hundred meters from the Turkish embassy, ​​where this time, too, armored police vehicles and special forces blocked the road to the embassy building. The march stopped in the square and on the central avenue, where a special program was carried out, while the teenagers and young people, with flags and posters, formed a wide circle, behind which the people stood. An energetic delegation from the Youth Union headed to the embassy to hand over a memorandum on behalf of the people to the embassy officials. At the same time, the representatives of the Greek political parties and the Pontic Union spoke one by one and strongly condemned the fact that the Armenian Genocide went unpunished, the war unleashed by Azerbaijan on Artsakh, the Turkish aggression against Greece and the militaristic policies and bigotry.

ARF Youth Union members Natalie Ekizian and Maria Mardigian read messages on behalf of their union, and Yerit. Union Center on behalf of the department Vazgen Savulian presented the words of the Armenian youth and the promise to fight for the realization of the Armenian Cause, expressing the support of the Greek-Armenian youth to the fighting youth and people of Artsakh. Unfortunately, as in previous years, the doors of the Turkish Embassy remained closed to our young people once again, showing the Turkish state’s continuing wall of silence in the face of the undeniable reality of the Armenian Genocide.

The testimony of the police forces, which placed the memorandum on a tree in front of the embassy, ​​was categorically rejected by our young delegation, who returned to the gathered people without handing over the letter. On the spot, by the youth com. Lori Kouyoumdjian spoke from the loudspeaker in front of the embassy about the incident and strongly condemned the Turkish rejection. He stressed that the Armenian youth will continue its relentless struggle against Turkish denial, while the present people expressed their revolt for the reality with loud expressions. The young people placed a long rope on the road, symbolizing the number of one and a half million, which, while driving, created a sparkling image, and four young men released large wigs illuminated in the air, in which the burning fire rose upwards, symbolizing the bright memory and respect of our people. The crowded popular demonstration is over

