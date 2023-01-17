Armenian Children Cut Off From Parents By Azerbaijani Blockade

Some 270 Armenian children have been cut off from their parents in the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan blocked the only road linking Armenia to the landlocked enclave. The children are now attending a school in Yerevan, where they came for a singing competition when the blockade began in December.
Source: https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh-children/32225591.html?ltflags=mailer
Comments
Anahid says
It’s not only an Azerbaijani blockade.
It’s a Russian blockade too.
Russia could end the blockade with a telephone call to Aliyev.