fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian Children Cut Off From Parents By Azerbaijani Blockade

by 1 Comment

Some 270 Armenian children have been cut off from their parents in the breakaway Azerbaijani region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan blocked the only road linking Armenia to the landlocked enclave. The children are now attending a school in Yerevan, where they came for a singing competition when the blockade began in December.

Source: https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-azerbaijan-nagorno-karabakh-children/32225591.html?ltflags=mailer

0

Comments

  1. Anahid says

    It’s not only an Azerbaijani blockade.

    It’s a Russian blockade too.

    Russia could end the blockade with a telephone call to Aliyev.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: