Armenia: Why is it not possible to defeat the government through elections?

After each election, when CP candidates win another convincing victory, a heated discussion begins as to how the government or its individual representative, which has partially handed the country over to the enemy, renounced Artsakh, destroyed the army, and brought the country’s security to zero, can get votes? how could someone be an Armenian and vote for Pashinyan?

How can a citizen of Sisian, a citizen of Trsana, or a villager of Teghi vote for the CP, when as a result of the activities of the same CP government, the Turk has reached the threshold of his house and no matter what step he takes, he will enter his house. Many people curse such voters, others curse, call them ghoks or zombies, are disappointed or ashamed of their nationality, how can I be an Armenian, a KP voter and a KP voter?

While it is more than clear that as long as the CP has power in Armenia, CP members will win the elections, it is also clear that changing the government through elections is impossible, even theoretically.

Before the seizure of power, Nikol Pashinyan understood very well that he cannot take power through elections, he even found a formula for it. Pashinyan said that the government of Serzh Sargsyan is especially keeping the Armenian society in poverty so that he can get their votes by distributing 5-10 thousand drams during the elections and maintaining his power. A more or less materially well-off person will not allow himself to sell his vote for money, seeing it as an insult to his self-esteem, while for a poor person, 10,000 drams is a bag of flour, food for a month, which he cannot refuse.

Everything is very true, except that the same logic is working now, Pashinyan himself is forming and reproducing power with that logic. Poverty and extreme poverty in Armenia have not only not decreased, but, on the contrary, have increased, even according to official statistics, the upper limit of poverty is 45.7 percent. The number of extremely poor, i.e. hungry, in the country has doubled to 1.5 percent, i.e. 15 out of every thousand are extremely poor, hungry. To what extent is it moral to demand from a poor, hungry or half-starved person that he has a sense of the motherland or the owner of the country, responsibility towards his country and its future? When a person is not able to feed himself and his children, when a person’s daily concern is to earn a piece of bread, how can he be concerned about his compatriot living in Syunik or Gegharkunik?

Look at the distribution of poverty by marzes and cities and you will see that the highest percentage of poverty is in the villages, and the villagers themselves vote more for the government, and the government has the lowest rating in Yerevan. According to the index of poverty distribution, Yerevan is at the lowest mark. More than half of the rural population is poor or extremely poor, but continues to vote for the government. A poor person does not have the desire, mood or energy to think about the country and the future, it is easy to manipulate and silence him.

Universal suffrage is a relatively new innovation, it started working recently. for men from the beginning of the 20th century, for women from the middle of the 20th century. For example, in Switzerland, which is considered a democracy, women received the right to vote only in 1971, in many European countries only after the end of the Second World War.

Starting from the ancient world, from the Hellenic cities to the republican Rome, the right to vote was reserved only for the strata with a certain material security, according to the property census. When monarchies were abolished in European countries, and republics were established, and the government became elective, the right to vote was again given only to people who were well-off. This was best argued by the second US president, John Adams, who served from 1797-1801. “If you give every poor person the right to vote, won’t this fundamental right encourage corruption?” The moral weakness of human nature is such that very few poor people can form their own judgments. They speak and vote as rich people say, shaping the opinion of the poor based on their own interests.”

As a result, the property censure of the electoral right was abolished, and the universal electoral right was confirmed. There were probably two reasons. the triumph of liberal ideas and sentiments, when it was preached that all people are equal, have equal rights and freedoms, regardless of their material existence, gender, skin color, religion, nationality. On the other hand, the material condition of people in developed countries began to improve significantly, poverty was noticeably reduced, reduced so much that they began to consider that it is not possible to significantly change the outcome of the election by manipulating their opinion. And the governments of third world countries realized that the ability to manipulate the opinion of the poor could allow them to reproduce very easily.

Every government, especially in countries like Armenia, has the support of an administrative resource. ministers, governors, mayors and officials of various ranks, their family members, relatives and close friends do not want a change of government, because it can lead to the loss of positions and influence, and to prevent this, they always vote in favor of the current government. In Armenia, which has an exaggerated bureaucratic apparatus, that number reaches 30-35 percent, add to it the votes of the poor and easily manipulated by the government, and you will see that the current government cannot be defeated by so-called free and fair elections. The only way remains a velvet, non-violent revolution, in which case the bureaucrats and the poor class, the support of the government, true to their nature, do not interfere with the revolution at first,

Avetis Babajanyan

