Armenia ombudsman: Man in medical gear on Azerbaijan stamp “disinfects” Artsakh from Armenians

These Azerbaijani stamps depict how a man in medical gear chemically disinfects Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] from Armenians; this time, the Azerbaijani authorities are deepening the hatred of Armenians by issuing stamps, and there is an open propaganda—at the state level—of the extermination of Armenians in Artsakh. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, has issued a statement in this regard.

“In particular, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has issued the ‘Azerbaijan 2020’ postage stamps, one of which is an open propaganda for the extermination of the Armenians of Artsakh.

The man in medical gear on the stamp is using chemical tools to disinfect Artsakh from the Armenians, openly presenting it as ‘dirty.’