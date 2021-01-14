fbpx

Aliyev behaves as if Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, while key issues remain unresolved, Carey Cavanaugh says

Former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh referred to the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

“Positive aspect of trilateral meeting: Putin is committed to working on Karabakh. Troubling aspect: Aliyev acting like conflict’s resolved; it’s not, key issues remain. Comprehensive settlement needed to establish foundation for lasting peace & prosperity,” he tweeted.

A trilateral meeting of Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali took place in Moscow on Monday.

