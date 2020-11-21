Yerevan rally demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation kicks off

The rally demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Nikol Pashinyan has gotten underway at Liberty Square in the capital Yerevan.

The previous rally took place on Wednesday.

In the last two days, protesters had blocked various streets in Yerevan—and demanding Pashinyan’s resignation, and police had apprehended many of them.

To note, 17 opposition parties have prepared a roadmap according to which, after the removal of the incumbent PM, the parliament shall elect a new one, and form an interim national accord government that shall carry out three tasks: First, it shall review as much as possible the agreements envisioned by the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceasefire and reduce the respective Armenian losses to a minimum. Second, it shall take extraordinary steps to address the issues that have come about as a result of the recent Artsakh war. And third, it shall organize snap parliamentary elections in a short time.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.