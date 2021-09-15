Yerevan court holds preliminary hearing in Kocharyan Versus Dictator Pashinyan case

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Alexey Sukoyan, on Tuesday held a preliminary hearing on a defamation lawsuit filed by Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The court hearing was attended by their representatives – Hayk Alumyan and Gevorg Gyozalyan.

Speaking with Aravot.am, Alumyan said that the court determined the scope of facts to be proved, distributed the burden of proof between the parties and gave the parties time to present their evidence. The next court hearing has been scheduled for November 29.

The source recalls that it is the third time Robert Kocharyan has sued Nikol Pashinyan. The lawsuit is based on Pashinyan’s statements made during the March 1 rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.

Kocharyan demands that the premier refute some of his statements on the bloody events of 1 March 2008 and the investigation of the case and provide compensation in the amount of 4 million drams.