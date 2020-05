For the first time in 30 years a woman gave birth to sextuplets – five girls and a boy, in France.

The babies were born via caesarian section in Strasbourg. They are currently being hospitalized in neonatal resuscitation and will likely spend months in hospital care.

In addition to the newly-born babies, the woman also has two other children.

A similar phenomenon took place in France over 30 years ago, in 1989, in one of the hospitals of Paris.