Will Artsakh sue Nikol Pashinyan? immediately Ask for the arrest of Pashinyan wherever he is caught

Why does it seem to me that during Nikol Pashinyan’s stay in Moscow, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Artsakh will announce a criminal prosecution against him, will choose arrest as a measure of deterrence and will appeal to all the countries of the world and the authorities of unrecognized states to immediately arrest RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, wherever he is caught? Naturally, a copy of the application should be forwarded to the government of the Republic of Armenia in the hope that the Republic of Armenia has not excluded itself from the ranks of legal states.

Pashinyan should be declared a criminal for flagrantly violating the constitutions of the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, depriving the lives of tens of thousands of people, usurping power in Armenia, entering into dubious deals with the enemy, selling the Republic of Artsakh for Azerbaijani petrodollars, and putting its 120,000 people on the verge of emigration and genocide.

The joint statement of all the political forces of the Republics of Artsakh and Armenia, the statement of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, the message of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, the statement of the twin Catholicosates of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the statements of the political forces of Armenia and NGOs with a significant role in 2023 should be taken as a basis. regarding Nikol Pashinyan’s statements at the May 22 press conference and his possible steps towards those statements.

Try it, dear people of Artsakh, it won’t be worse for you, if I don’t say that it is possible, in the end, that the attention of the entire international community will be focused on you. You have lived and built a country for 35 years according to the laws of the international community and the logic of the negotiation process with the participation of its most influential representatives – Russia, the USA and France, which creates certain obligations for them as well, when the question of being an Artsakh Republic was raised.

P.S. I would ask my legal colleagues to make what was said legally invulnerable and help the authorities of Artsakh in suing RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

