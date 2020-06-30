‘Widespread panic’: Trump advisers growing frantic as his reelection prospects spiral downward

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the United States is putting President Donald Trump’s reelection chances in even greater peril, and Axios’s Jonathan Swan reports that many Trump advisers are feeling “widespread panic” about what’s to come.

According to Swan, new COVID-19 outbreaks in states such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona have dampened “early optimism about a booming economic comeback” that would push Trump back into contention with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Aides have also been taken aback by the sparse attendance at his infamously botched rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as it seems “advisers have recognized that Trump’s elderly base is more fearful of the virus than previously realized.”

Most significantly, writes Swan, Trump keeps shooting himself in the foot.

“Trump, relentlessly, keeps committing egregious self-defeating acts — the latest being tweeting a video in which an elderly supporter chants ‘white power,’” he writes.