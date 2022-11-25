Who will replace Aram Vardevanyan in the National Assembly?

Hayka Aloyan,

Aram Vardevanyan, deputy of the “Hayastan” faction, announced today that he is resigning his parliamentary mandate and returning to the legal profession.

According to the news that reached us, the next candidate to enter the parliament on the list of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly is Ruben Melkonyan, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies of YSU, Turkologist, Doctor of Sciences. However, our source said that Ruben Melkonyan is not going to take the deputy mandate and go to the National Assembly. However, in the conversation with us, he mentioned that there is still a lot of time and he will make a statement about his decision.

“There is still time, when it will be more specific, I will make an appropriate statement, I don’t want to say anything now,” said Melkonyan.

We tried to clarify whether he is more inclined to go to the parliament or whether he intends to refuse, to which the latter replied that when he presents an explanation to the public, then he will clearly justify his decision.

“I will say everything in the statement, let the time come, I will say everything. I think one more week will pass as it should, I think there is another one ahead of me, let the time come, let’s not be in a hurry. The important thing is that being in office is never a priority for me and I have to serve my state and homeland, and I am ready to serve where I can give more benefit,” said Melkonyan.

And can the National Assembly become just such a place, where it is possible to give more benefit, Melkonyan dodged again, urging to wait until he makes a statement.

HG: Indeed, the next, transient number on the list of the “Armenia” alliance is Rima Ghazaryan, who is on the 36th position, and is a doctor-internist at the “Vanadzor Medical Center”. However, they say in the bloc that Ruben Melkonyan’s candidacy will most likely be discussed.

