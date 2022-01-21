“Which is more spiritually honest?”

Vakhtang Siradeghyan

Hraparak recently touched upon the issues of changing the system of government of the Republic of Armenia and Pashinyan becoming President of the Republic of Armenia. Let me say that the first of these issues, the restoration of the presidential or semi-presidential system of government, is the most difficult issue that Nikol Pashinyan, the incumbent Prime Minister, is facing today. The most difficult in terms of his personal destiny.

The latter does not want to become the RA Prime Minister from the RA Prime Minister. He wants to participate in the meetings of the presidents in the EEU only. It is not so “pleasant” that after meeting with the presidents he participates in the meetings with their subordinate prime ministers. That is one, and the second. He probably does not feel comfortable at the meeting of the prime ministers, as the latter are specialists, have experience of working in the field, and he is just a poor philologist. His industry experience was the failed “economic revolution”. In addition, the fact that the Prime Minister’s job is more complicated – labor-intensive. Inside the country, he has to deal with many purely professional issues, which the president may not do. I would like to add that after becoming president, he will be addressed as “Mr. President”, which is more prestigious, than the “Dear Mr. Prime Minister” address.

and second, it is risky again, because he does not have the authority that ու Vl. Putin. It is true that he should have “compromising information” about all his subordinates, but it can not be considered as 100% insurance. And holding office for more than two terms will definitely not be welcomed by the West, no matter how much it’s necessary for the leadership of the countries on that side of the globe.

And what will the transformation of Prime Minister Pashinyan Nikol into an ordinary Armenian give to President Pashinyan Nikol? Practically nothing, unless, of course, the circumstances of the protests are taken into account. Nikol Pashinyan will be moved from Republic Square to 26 Baghramyan, and the chances of protesting against that building are less. This address is cut off from the offices of international organizations and foreign embassies, which, at least during the previous government, was used profitably by the protesters. And most importantly, there will be no change in the criminal cases of insulting or seriously insulting the head of state. If we do not take into account the purely psychological moment that the insult will be inflicted not on the Prime Minister of the country, but on the first person in all respects. What, the anti-democratic practice of initiating such criminal cases will continue?ուտ The West will turn a blind eye to it. Because he needs Nikol Pashinyan more as the leader of our country, regardless of the title of his position. As for the other principles of democracy, protection of human rights, they can be ignored. Just as they were not taken into account during the 2020 war, just as they were not taken into account during the prime ministership of Nikol Pashinyan.