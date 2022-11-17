When talking about the robbery, Nikol gets excited, his voice becomes screeching, and he descends into euphoria.

Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan spoke again about looting. He and his entourage became wealthy after the 2018 power change, but he speaks of looting. When talking about the robbery, Nikol gets excited, her voice becomes shrill, and he falls into ecstasy.

Nikol gets agitated when talking about looting because he knows that those who believe in him are agitated by the word “looting”. In addition, Nicole gets irritated and throws her voice into her head, because the thief always shouts the loudest: “Catch the thief!” Yesterday, Nikol confirmed that they were robbed, but he did it in Pogo language, that is, he did a cheap “crust”.

He says: they accuse us that people connected to the government win state tenders, why don’t they say that those who have friendly ties with the opposition also win tenders? Pay attention. Nikol does not deny that they win state tenders. He himself justifies it by the fact that those connected with the opposition also win tenders.

The question arises: in 2018 and before that, they howled that there should be no looting. Now they have become dollar millionaires and talk about looting. They put the topic of illegal property into circulation, then they make an agreement with the robber: they take a part of the property themselves, leave the other part to the robber, show the third part to the public that they are confiscating, and in the end, they use it themselves. Nikolenko is not a fighter against looting, but looters, witnesses of looting. The real fight against looting will be after the change of power when everyone will see that the most looting authorities during the years of RA independence were the “velvet” looters who spoke against looting.