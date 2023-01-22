What life is like in Artsakh amid blackouts

Azerbaijan has been keeping the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians under siege since December 12.

A coupon system has been unveiled in the country to ration basic foodstuffs. People are facing shortages of medicine.

The Artsakh authorities have announced rolling blackouts because of damage to the power line bringing electricity from Armenia through Azerbaijani-held territory.

Azerbaijan has partly restored Armenia’s natural gas supply to Artsakh blocked by it earlier this week.

Artsakh photographer David Ghahramanyan has shared photos showing what life is like in the country amid blackouts. The photos show children doing their homework and playing by candlelight.

Ani and Tigran are playing chess.

