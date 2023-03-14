What disrespect, effendi! disrespect has yet to be earned, and I DETEST you. Margarita Simonyan to Nikol Pashinyan

“I have never said anything about any corridor, but I have spoken and will speak about Pashinyan himself. I will say that he is an abortion and a traitor to the Armenian people, that he has sold and betrayed all the Armenian interests that he could sell,

and will sell and betray all that he has not managed to do yet. I will say that he hates Russia and lies to Putin, that he is a CIA rag, without honor and conscience, like all CIA rags.” This is how Margarita Simonyan, head of the Russian “Russia Today” news holding, answered Nikol Pashinyan in her Telegram channel. He noted that because of these words,

the RA authorities closed his entry to Armenia, which he spoke about in the summer, but people did not believe that “the road to Armenia could be closed for a pure Armenian”. Margarita Simonyan also noted that during Pashinyan’s rule, she would not come to Armenia under any circumstances. “But I was struck by the wording ‘For Disrespect.’ What disrespect, Effendi! Disrespect still has to be earned. And you, Effendi, are in the zone of disgust. So correct your wording: “Margarita Simonyan’s entry to Armenia was closed due to her disgust with the current authorities,” she wrote. It should be noted that during today’s press conference, Nikol Pashinyan had conditioned the entry of Armenian figures into Armenia due to their disrespectful attitude towards the Armenian authorities.

