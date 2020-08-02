Vucic on arms sales to Armenia: We sold ten times more arms to Azerbaijan over past few years

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said they sold ten times more arms to Azerbaijan over the past few years.

His remarks came during a press conference speaking on the sale of weapons to Armenia, RTV reported.

“We have friendly relations with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev…we have friends both from Azerbaijan and Armenia. Over the past few years, we have sold ten times more weapons to Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Vucic also noted that the country’s military industry employs 17,000 people who should remain in their jobs.

Earlier the Azerbaijani media reported that in recent months Serbia allegedly sold weapons to Armenia.