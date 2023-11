Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

It’s shameful that the US taxpayer has been used to fund the persecution of Armenian Christians by Azerbaijan. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has nominated his candidacy in the next US presidential elections, noted this on X—former Twitter.

“I’m astounded that not a single presidential candidate has even acknowledged the atrocity. Blocking military aid to Azerbaijan is the right step,” Ramaswamy added.

