By the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, Davit Tonoyan has been relieved of the post of Minister of Defense of Armenia.

And by another presidential decree—and based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal, Vagharshak Harutyunyan has been appointed Minister of Defense.

Until today, Harutyunyan was serving as PM Pashinyan’s chief adviser. By a decision of the Prime Minister, he has been relieved of this post