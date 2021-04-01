US political scientist: White House sources told me Biden Administration will recognize Armenian genocide

White House sources told me the Biden Administration will recognize Armenian genocide—the first US president to recognize genocide by Ottoman Empire during WWI. This was announced on Twitter by American political scientist and well-known international commentator Ian Bremmer.

“[Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan is about to face another diplomatic challenge, which is from the United States. As I’ve heard from the White House that President Biden is going to recognize the 1915 killing of the Armenians under the Ottomans’ rule as a ‘genocide,’” Bremmer added in a video posted at GZERO Media