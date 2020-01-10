fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

US House votes to rein in Trump’s war powers as US-Iran tensions stay high

by Leave a Comment

The US House of Representatives voted on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran as the Middle East remained tense after the US killing of a top Iranian commander and Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes, Reuters reports.

The resolution passed 224-194 along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House with nearly all Republicans opposed. The measure orders termination of Trump’s war powers to use U.S. armed forces against Iran without Congress’ consent.

The measure now goes to the Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s Republican Party, and faces an uphill battle.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.