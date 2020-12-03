United opposition officially names Vazgen Manukyan as replacement for Pashinyan

The 17 political parties who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have unanimously named Vazgen Manukyan as their candidate to lead the country.

“The 17 political parties, whose ranks expanded further today by forming the Homeland Salvation Council, decided to nominate Vazgen Manukyan’s candidacy,” Homeland Party leader Artur Vanetsyan told reporters.

Vazgen Manukyan served as the first Prime Minister of Armenia from 1990 to 1991 under President Levon-Ter Petrosyan. He then served briefly as Defense Minister.

He was the President of the Public Council from 2009 to 2019.