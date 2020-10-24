U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan warns its citizens of kidnapping and terrorism risks

The U.S. Embassy in Baku has warned its citizens and foreigners about kidnapping and terrorism risks, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Embassy.

”The U.S. Embassy in Baku has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Baku, including against hotels such as the J.W. Marriott Absheron, as well as potentially other locations in Baku. U.S. citizens are advised to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather.

Actions to Take:

Exercise caution and remain vigilant.

Avoid crowds.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert in locations frequented by foreigners.

Monitor local media for updates”.