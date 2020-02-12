Two soldiers reported killed in Nagorno-Karabakh

The spokesperson of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense confirms the death of two servicemen in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic.

“Two soldiers have died; I cannot report further details,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Tert.am.

A 20-year-old serviceman, identified as Tigran M. Manvelyan, was reported to have been fatally wounded in a south-eastern military unit post at 11:30 am local time.

In an official press release, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said that a probe is now under way into further cirumstances.

In a Facebok post later today, Hovhannisyan reported the other serviceman’s name: Tigran H. Mkhoyan.