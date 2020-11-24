Two offices opened in Afrin to register those wishing to settle in Karabakh – Afrinpost

The Turkish occupation authorities recently opened two offices in the center of the occupied Kurdish region of Afrin in northern Syria, for families wishing to register their names in preparation for their transfer to the “Nagorno-Karabakh / Artsakh” region, with the aim of final settlement in the areas occupied by Azeri army after battles with the Armenian army, Afrinpost reported on Monday, citing its sources.

The sources confirmed that the first office is located in People Credit Bank in the old Afrin district, which Turkish intelligence transferred to its headquarters, while the second office is located in the “former Ronahi Press” site located next to the “Avrin / Al-Shifa Hospital now” in the New Afrin neighborhood, which is a center for Turkish intelligence too.

The sources indicated that the two offices are witnessing a turnout of Turkmen families, especially those from the province of Homs.

The sources pointed out that the so-called “Abu Tharwat”, an employee of the Turkish intelligence, comes from the countryside of Azaz, runs the first office, while the second man, called “Khiru,” who is a Turkoman from one of the villages of al-Ra’i district, as they promote the plan in coordination with the Islamic militias that contain in its ranks armed Turkomans.