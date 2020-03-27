Two-month-old baby infected with coronavirus in Armenia, health minister confirms

A two-month-old baby has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan confirmed on Friday.

The baby’s mother has contracted COVID-19 as well, the minister said in a Facebook live.

The child has no symptoms, Torosyan said.

“The mother has had a fever for two days, but she doesn’t have any symptoms right now. Both of them are in hospital under the supervision of doctors,” the minister noted, expressing hope they will be discharged as soon as possible.

Torosyan extended condolences to the family of the 72-year-old man who died of coronavirus complications in Armenia on Thursday. The minister called for taking extra precautions to protect the elderly and people with chronic health conditions from the virus.

Also, the minister said 40 people were released from quarantine on Thursday after their final tests produced negative results.

10 more patients are expected to be declared cured and discharged from hospital later on Friday to bring the total number of recoveries to 28 in Armenia, the minister said.

In Torosyan’s words, one of the patients remains in critical condition. “One citizen is in grave condition, while the lives of the other patients are not in danger at the moment,” Torosyan said, adding that many coronavirus patients have no symptoms at all and are simply confined to hospitals or hotels.

Armenia has confirmed 39 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 329 in the country on Friday.