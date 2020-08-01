Turkish spokesman says Modern Greeks are unrelated to ancient Greeks, but what do genetic tests find? video

It is also becoming a trend for Turks in the diaspora to do DNA tests and post their results on YouTube. Many of them become “shocked” to find out that their DNA is 50% Greek or more.

A spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shown once again why Turkey remains an extremely unscientific country with the second lowest IQ on the European continent and its surrounds, according to the Ulster Institute for Social Research.

İbrahim Kalın questioned whether the Greeks of today are connected to the Ancient Greeks.

“We have to examine whether the Greeks today have a relationship with the Greeks of the past,” said Erdoğan’s spokesman. “To what extent the Greece that produced Plato, Socrates and Aristotle has anything to do with the Greeks of today.”

“I remember some of the left-leaning professors at the university saying the same thing. Greece is proud of its history. Let Kalın burst. We are Greeks, we were Greeks, we are a continuation of the ancient Greeks, we defend our history and in this history we do not go back. The Turks came here much later,” he said.

Genetic testing conducted in a peer review process and analysed by several American hospitals have confirmed that there is a clear link between the Ancient Greek Bronze Age civilisations of the Minoans and Myceneans, and the Greeks of today.

Kalın of course does not have an interest in science as it could turn his whole hypothesis around and bring to question the genetics of Turkish citizens.

Turkey is paranoid as millions of their citizens are Islamized and Turkified Greeks and Armenians, even if their own people do not know this fact yet.

A famous case is Yannis Vasilis Yaylalı, born Ibrahim Yaylalı. Yannis is a former Turkish ultra-nationalist who was proud of his enmity to Kurds, not to mention to other indigenous peoples of Asia Minor. However he soon discovered he was actually Greek, became Christian and then became an activist for minorities in Turkey despite originally joining the Turkish Army to kill them, as reported by The Armenian Weekly.

It is also becoming a trend for Turks in the diaspora to do DNA tests and post their results on YouTube. Many of them become “shocked” to find out that their DNA is 50% Greek or more.