Turkish Military vehicle damaged, three soldiers killed in Başkale, Van

A sabotage action by guerrillas targeted a Turkish military vehicle in the countryside of Van province, killing three soldiers.

The Press Office of People’s Defense Forces (HPG) released a statement announcing the details of a sabotage action carried out by guerrillas in the countryside of Van province in North Kurdistan.

According to the statement, guerrillas targeted a Turkish military vehicle on its way from Kela Esmerê outpost to Xelkava outpost in Başkale district of Van. The action was carried out at 18:40 on June 3rd as part of the ‘Martyr Medya Mawa and Martyr Rizgar Gever Revenge Campaign’. The vehicle was damaged and three soldiers were killed as a result, the statement said.

On the other hand, guerrillas downed a drone of the Turkish army in the area of Hill Partizan in Heftanin region of Medya Defense Zones in southern Kurdistan (northern Iraq) at 15:00 on June 1st.

HPG also reported continued air raids by the Turkish army against Medya Defense Zones. Accordingly, Turkish jets shelled the area of Gunde Filleha Zap region from 21:00 to 22:00 on June 2nd.

On June 3rd, air strikes by the Turkish army targeted the areas of Kanisarkê and Kurojahro in Zap region, Hill Martyr Hamza in Heftanin region and the area of Martyr Diren in Avashin region.